Zacks: Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.54 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.79. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,971,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,692,000 after buying an additional 353,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,540,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,009,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,334,000 after buying an additional 830,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,087,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

