Zacks: Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will report $58.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.10 million and the lowest is $58.00 million. HealthStream reported sales of $62.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year sales of $241.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.01 million to $242.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $222.86 million, with estimates ranging from $214.92 million to $230.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HealthStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

HSTM stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $688.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 202.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

