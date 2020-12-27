TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report sales of $506.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $504.83 million and the highest is $507.80 million. TTEC posted sales of $461.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in TTEC by 18.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 64,337 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in TTEC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 408,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,310,000 after buying an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 18.5% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 368,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 186,360 shares during the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC stock opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.44. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

