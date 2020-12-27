Zacks: Brokerages Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. CAE posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $528.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.72 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. 51.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 149.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.71.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAE (CAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.