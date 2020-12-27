VIDY (VIDY) Trading Down 30.1% This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $8.88 million and $539,472.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00041645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00280535 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00029417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.18 or 0.02014569 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit, MXC and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

