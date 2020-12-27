IQ.cash (IQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $165,634.00

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a market cap of $221,105.86 and approximately $165,634.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00123924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00618829 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00151598 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.51 or 0.00317557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00054805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00083874 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

