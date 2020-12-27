-$2.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.29). Humana posted earnings of $2.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 203.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $18.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $18.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $21.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.40 to $21.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.05.

Shares of HUM opened at $404.83 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $971,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

