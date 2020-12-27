Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.06. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.90 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

