BMO China Equity Index ETF (ZCH.TO) (ZCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

BMO China Equity Index ETF (ZCH.TO) (TSE:ZCH) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ZCH opened at C$32.64 on Friday. BMO China Equity Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$20.85 and a 1 year high of C$35.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.03.

