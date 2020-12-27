NPCoin Market Capitalization Tops $501,229.85 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $501,229.85 and approximately $5,952.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007526 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000123 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

