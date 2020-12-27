Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Cap of $47.27 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Stratis has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $47.27 million and approximately $932,053.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001718 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001748 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000433 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00025616 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

