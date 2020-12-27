Energi Price Tops $1.56 on Top Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $56.64 million and $2.73 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00005683 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00121743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.00611949 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00148930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00318131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00084199 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,246,913 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

