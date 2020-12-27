$5.04 EPS Expected for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to announce $5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.90 and the lowest is $4.43. Everest Re Group reported earnings per share of $3.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $14.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $27.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 96.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $294.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.35. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.