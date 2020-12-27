Lightstreams (PHT) Market Cap Reaches $806,672.90

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market cap of $806,672.90 and $1,747.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00272267 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00028275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,240 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Lightstreams can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

