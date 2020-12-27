BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

ZAG stock opened at C$16.65 on Friday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$14.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.72.

