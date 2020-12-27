Unibright (UBT) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Unibright has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $68.92 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Cryptopia and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00120649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00595889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00147591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.43 or 0.00319143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00053012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00083407 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,799,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

