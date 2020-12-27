Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.0319 on Major Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $210.47 million and approximately $10.85 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00120649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039325 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00595889 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00147591 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00049788 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,603,011,930 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, OKEx and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

