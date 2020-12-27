I/O Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $4,440.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,596,808 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

