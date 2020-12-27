$99.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will report $99.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.20 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $101.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $372.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.27 million to $373.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $397.04 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $398.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $129,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

TGLS opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $338.49 million, a PE ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and installation of architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries. Its products include insulating glass, laminated glass, monolithic glass, and low-e glass.

