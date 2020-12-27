Analysts Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 161.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 million.

FCRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,091,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.