Paloma Partners Management Co Lowers Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in AAON were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in AAON by 71.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in AAON by 66.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in AAON by 12.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 43.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,598 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. AAON had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.