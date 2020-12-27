Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $220,000 Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in The St. Joe by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The St. Joe by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.94. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 1.18.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

