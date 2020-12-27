Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Ntt Docomo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of Ntt Docomo stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. Ntt Docomo has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of -0.34.

Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ntt Docomo had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ntt Docomo will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program.

