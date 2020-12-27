(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

RDS.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of (RDS.B) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of (RDS.B) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RDS.B opened at $34.29 on Friday. (RDS.B) has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45.

(RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. (RDS.B) had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter.

(RDS.B) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

