Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CorVel were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,033,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CorVel by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,348,000 after buying an additional 54,196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,205,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $548,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,338,028.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 501 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $46,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,619,294 shares in the company, valued at $608,975,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,716 shares of company stock worth $6,782,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $104.11 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $106.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.81.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

