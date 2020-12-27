Strs Ohio Purchases 5,500 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,111 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 95,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.94.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.