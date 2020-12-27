Strs Ohio Purchases 12,200 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Perdoceo Education worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter worth $1,198,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 101,959 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 905.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 467,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 420,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $49,489.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,575,436.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $69,971.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,788 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,882.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,966 shares of company stock worth $3,938,303. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

PRDO stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.