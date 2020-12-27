Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Moelis & Company worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,041,000 after buying an additional 400,718 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,275,000 after buying an additional 422,421 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.9% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,453,000 after buying an additional 300,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.29. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $710,619.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,811.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,715 shares of company stock worth $3,520,692. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

