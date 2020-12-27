Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Copart were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 428,641 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Copart by 18.9% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Copart by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,345,000 after purchasing an additional 352,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Copart by 178.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,796,000 after buying an additional 352,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $123.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

