Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $234.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.73.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,301,553.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,436 shares of company stock valued at $153,541,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

