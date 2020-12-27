Sei Investments Co. Takes $2.50 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $110.80 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $113.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.279 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

