Sei Investments Co. Sells 29,419 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,419 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.03. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17 and a beta of 1.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.