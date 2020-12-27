Sei Investments Co. Acquires 17,911 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Teradata worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 50,010 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 101.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 16,060 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

