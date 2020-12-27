Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Kadant by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadant by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 12.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 22.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI opened at $137.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $144.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.16.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,599,285. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

