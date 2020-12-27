Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,006 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 163.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.98.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

