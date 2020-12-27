Sei Investments Co. Has $2.85 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $3,342,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,415. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $55.48 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.