Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $44,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.17.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $161.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.