Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 72.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,610 shares of company stock worth $13,438,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $207.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.92 and its 200 day moving average is $205.26. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.46 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

