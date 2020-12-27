Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Financial Review

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $7.24 million 0.21 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $4.30 million 5.61 -$2.54 million N/A N/A

Broad Street Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty N/A N/A N/A Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -58.65% N/A -43.59%

Summary

Broad Street Realty beats Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

MedAmerica Properties Inc. engages in the real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides environmental, clean-technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors. The company also designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations. The company serves companies primarily in the oil and gas refineries, landfills, medical waste destruction operations, agricultural companies, and food and beverage companies, as well as other commercial and industrial customers. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of New Stratus Energy Inc.

