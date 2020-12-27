Jinhee Magie Purchases 30,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) Senior Officer Jinhee Magie bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,080,000.

Jinhee Magie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$142,560.00.

TSE:LUN opened at C$10.92 on Friday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$11.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$800.47 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUN shares. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$9.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.65.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

