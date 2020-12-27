AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $12.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will report earnings of $12.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $11.12 and the highest is $13.29. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $12.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $75.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.97 to $78.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $84.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $77.23 to $90.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,204.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,152.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,163.55. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,267.93.

In other AutoZone news, CFO William T. Giles sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.96, for a total value of $16,197,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.57, for a total transaction of $13,490,269.50. Insiders sold a total of 58,195 shares of company stock worth $68,243,427 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 58.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $1,467,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,986,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AutoZone by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

