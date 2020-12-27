Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.05. Illumina reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $7.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total transaction of $1,395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,933 shares in the company, valued at $65,907,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $10,640,505. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $367.29 on Friday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

