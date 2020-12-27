AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,374,600 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,374,600 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Retail Properties of America worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $758,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 162,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,247,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,898,000 after acquiring an additional 206,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

RPAI stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

