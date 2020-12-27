Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 4,942 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 31.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.