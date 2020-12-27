Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $861,000 Investment in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 85,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition in the 3rd quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 3rd quarter valued at $985,000.

OTCMKTS:ACTCU opened at $12.60 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52.

There is no company description available for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.

