Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $879,000 Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 237.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHVN. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $90.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 3,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $295,642.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,585,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,919,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

