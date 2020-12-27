Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 192,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATI opened at $16.69 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

