Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 833.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 117,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 104,863 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 66,939 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 325.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 472,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 361,308 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,456,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 1,920,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 159.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 594,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHS opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.76.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

