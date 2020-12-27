The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Andersons worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 284.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 212,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 86.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Andersons by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDE opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $785.25 million, a PE ratio of -340.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

