Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $123,000 Stake in Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Huami Co. (NYSE:HMI) by 67.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,447 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Huami were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Huami by 3,764.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Huami by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Huami during the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huami by 1,246.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huami by 54.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMI opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89. Huami Co. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.77). Huami had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Huami from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

